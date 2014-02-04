(Corrects throughout to change currency to C$ from US$)
Feb 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Tuesday it would invest about C$500 million ($452 million) this
year to strengthen its presence in Canada, creating more than
7,500 jobs including construction.
The investments include more than C$376 million for store
projects, C$91 million for distribution networks to expand fresh
food capability and C$31 million for e-commerce projects.
The company plans to complete 35 supercentre projects in
Canada in the fiscal year through Jan. 31, 2015.
($1 = 1.11 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)