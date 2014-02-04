(Adds more background and market reaction)
Feb 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will invest
about C$500 million ($452.35 million) this year to expand in
Canada, the world's largest retailer said on Tuesday, news that
hit shares of its Canadian rivals.
Wal-Mart said its expansion plans will create more than
7,500 jobs including construction. A week ago, Target Corp
said it would open nine new stores across Canada, adding
to the 124 it opened last year.
Over the past year U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart and
Target have expanded in Canada, posing a threat to local
retailers such as Loblaw Cos Ltd, the country's largest
grocer, and Canadian Tire, an automotive, leisure and
home goods chain.
Increased retail competition has also been cited by some
economists as a reason for the country's soft inflation rate,
which has dampened the prospect of higher interest rates and
helped weaken the Canadian dollar.
Loblaw slid 1.3 percent to C$41.86 and Canadian Tire fell
1.5 percent to C$93.51 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Target's first year in Canada was more challenging and
costlier than anticipated, and forced the company to cut its
full-year profit forecast.
It opened to much fanfare and was expected to challenge
Wal-Mart in a market its fellow U.S. retailer has dominated for
some two decades. But Target struggled to win over shoppers who
were disappointed by the selection and pricing compared to its
U.S. stores.
Wal-Mart's investments for the coming fiscal year, which are
slightly higher than the C$450 million it earmarked last January
for expansion in Canada, include more than C$376 million for
store projects, C$91 million for distribution networks to expand
fresh food capability and C$31 million for e-commerce.
The world's biggest retailer said it planned to complete 35
supercenter projects in Canada by Jan. 31, 2015, adding one
million square feet of retail space. The supercenters feature
more grocery items than its standard stores, putting pressure on
profit margins for Canadian grocers.
Wal-Mart's store count in Canada will rise to 395 by the end
of January 2015, including 282 supercenters and 113 discount
stores, the retailer said.
The locations of stores and distribution center projects
will be announced later, the company said.
($1 = 1.1053 Canadian dollars)
