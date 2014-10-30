Oct 30 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Thursday it would close 30 underperforming stores in Japan,
scaling back in what was once considered one of the retailer's
most promising markets and highlighting the hurdles it faces to
securing growth overseas.
Wal-Mart said the 30 stores operate under the Seiyu brand,
and the closure is part of a revamp that will include remodels
and other investments. The closures represent 7 percent of
Wal-Mart's 434 stores in Japan.
Wal-Mart first invested in Seiyu in 2002 and took full
control of the company in 2008 with the aim of employing its
low-cost model to win share from entrenched rivals like Aeon Co
and Seven & i Holdings Co.
But Seiyu has sometimes struggled to meet the notoriously
picky tastes of Japanese consumers and achieve the economies of
scale needed to drive out competition via lower prices as it has
in the United States.
Wal-Mart estimated that the closures would result in charges
of about 4 cents to 5 cents of diluted earnings per share, which
it will record over the next several quarters.
Wal-Mart also said that in an effort to shore up its
performance in Japan, it would invest in upgrading its fresh and
deli categories and remodel about 50 stores in 2015. It said it
would also increase its fulfillment and service operations to
meet growing demand for online delivery in the Tokyo area.
The changes come as Wal-Mart is trying to find new growth
overseas, where it operates around 6,000 stores and generates
about a third of its overall sales. In the company's fiscal
second quarter ended Aug. 1, net revenue of the international
division rose 3.1 percent, but Wal-Mart has recently struggled
to gain traction in some key markets, including China.
