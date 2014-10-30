(Adds Wal-Mart comment on recent Japan performance)
Oct 30 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Thursday it would close 30 underperforming stores in Japan,
scaling back in what was once considered one of the retailer's
most promising markets and highlighting the hurdles it faces to
securing growth overseas.
Wal-Mart said the 30 stores operate under the Seiyu brand,
and the closure is part of a revamp that will include remodels
and other investments. The closures represent 7 percent of
Wal-Mart's 434 stores in Japan.
Wal-Mart first invested in Seiyu in 2002 and took full
control of the company in 2008 with the aim of employing its
low-cost model to win share from entrenched rivals like Aeon Co
and Seven & i Holdings Co.
But the closures show how Seiyu has sometimes struggled to
meet the notoriously picky tastes of Japanese consumers and
leverage its scale to drive out competition via lower prices to
the extent that it has in the United States.
Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said that overall the
company's Japan operations were performing well, with sales and
profits expected to grow for a sixth consecutive year in 2014.
He said Seiyu's online revenues were growing at a fast clip.
Wal-Mart estimated that the store closures would result in
charges of about 4 cents to 5 cents of diluted earnings per
share, which it will record over the next several quarters.
Wal-Mart said that it would invest in upgrading its fresh
and deli categories and remodel about 50 stores in 2015. It said
it would also increase its fulfillment and service operations to
meet growing demand for online delivery in the Tokyo area.
The changes come as Wal-Mart is trying to find new growth
overseas, where it operates around 6,000 stores and generates
about a third of its overall sales. In the company's fiscal
second quarter ended Aug. 1, net revenue of the international
division rose 3.1 percent, with China the only major market
where same-store sales failed to grow.
The last new market entered by Wal-Mart was South Africa, in
2011, and the company's pace of overseas growth has slowed over
the past few years.
