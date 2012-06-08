(Adds comments from judge, attorneys, background)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 A U.S. judge on Friday
said he was "seriously concerned" about whether women suing
Wal-Mart Stores Inc had enough evidence to move forward
with their refiled gender discrimination lawsuit.
Plaintiffs alleging the world's largest retailer denied them
pay raises and promotions because of their gender are trying to
regroup after the U.S. Supreme Court last year dismantled a
class of up to 1.5 million current and former Wal-Mart workers.
The Wal-Mart workers filed a reformulated lawsuit in a San
Francisco federal court in October, saying they were confining
their allegations to California.
Speaking at a hearing on Friday, U.S. District Judge Charles
Breyer said the plaintiffs could only move forward with a
refiled lawsuit if they could show new evidence to overcome the
Supreme Court's criticisms. And Breyer said he had "difficulty"
seeing where the plaintiffs had come up with that evidence.
Brad Seligman, an attorney for the women, argued that they
had uncovered enough new facts, including specific comments by
Wal-Mart managers.
"This is direct evidence of discrimination," Seligman said.
The refiled lawsuit, which could include roughly 45,000
women, is part of a strategy to bring more narrowly tailored
class actions.
Wal-Mart attorney Theodore Boutrous argued that the
plaintiffs hadn't come up with anything new.
"These are the exact arguments the plaintiff has been making
for 11 years," Boutrous said.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Betty Dukes, Patricia Surgeson, Edith Arana,
Deborah Gunter and Christine Kwapnoski, on behalf of themselves
and all others similarly situated v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
01-2252.
(Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave
zimmerman)