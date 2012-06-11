June 11 New York City's pension funds on Monday
became the latest group to file a derivative lawsuit against
Wal-Mart Stores Inc based on reported allegations of
bribery in Mexico and a possible cover-up by Wal-Mart officials.
The suit, filed in Delaware Chancery Court, alleges that
Wal-Mart's officers and board of directors breached their
fiduciary duty to both the company and shareholders by failing
to properly handle claims of alleged bribery and apparently
attempting to cover up details of the issue.
The issue was brought to light in an April 21 New York Times
story which showed that bribes were paid by Wal-Mart de Mexico
, or Walmex, and that Wal-Mart executives may have
squelched an internal investigation into the matter.
"Rooting out the directors and executives responsible for
the current crisis would be a first step, but Wal-Mart also
needs corporate governance reforms and an independent board that
will protect outside shareholders and safeguard against another
breakdown of internal controls," New York City Comptroller John
C. Liu said in a statement.
The lawsuit comes after the California State Teachers'
Retirement System, or CALSTRS, filed a derivative lawsuit in
Delaware Chancery Court in early May. In total, 11 derivative
complaints were filed in April and May in Delaware and Arkansas
tracking the allegations in the New York Times story, Wal-Mart
previously said.
Wal-Mart could not be immediately reached for comment on
Monday afternoon. On June 1, Wal-Mart said that while it could
not predict the outcome of the various suits, it did not believe
that the outcome would have a material effect on its financial
conditions or results of operations.
Along with Comptroller Liu, the trustees of the New York
City pension funds include the New York City Employees'
Retirement System, the Teachers' Retirement System, the New York
City Police Pension Fund, the New York City Fire Department
Pension Fund and the Board of Education Retirement System.
The New York City Comptroller's Office was among a group of
shareholders that voted against certain board members in
Wal-Mart's recent election. It previously said that it voted its
shares against Chairman Robson Walton, Chief Executive Michael
Duke, former CEO Lee Scott, current audit committee chairman
Christopher Williams and audit committee director Arne Sorenson.
While several directors received many more votes against
them than usual, they were still elected with a majority of
votes cast in their favor.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Richard
Chang)