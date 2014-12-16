Dec 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said the
Pennsylvania Supreme Court had ordered it to pay about $188
million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by employees who
claimed their meal and rest breaks were regularly cut.
Wal-Mart said the ruling, which it may appeal, would reduce
its fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations by about
6 cents per share. (1.usa.gov/1DGIdUL)
The suit, filed in March 2002, represented about 187,000
Wal-Mart employees who worked in Pennsylvania between 1998 and
2006. (reut.rs/1szXgLv)
