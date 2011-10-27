* California suit first in series -- lawyer
* More lawsuits in next 3-6 months -- lawyer
(Adds details from filing, attorney comments and bylines)
By Dan Levine and Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 27 Women pursuing
discrimination claims against Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) filed
a reformulated lawsuit against the world's largest retailer,
their first since a massive nationwide class action collapsed
earlier this year.
The amended lawsuit announced on Thursday confines its
allegations to women workers in California, saying Wal-Mart
systematically treats them unfairly.
Plaintiffs alleging the company denied them pay raises and
promotions because of gender bias are regrouping after the U.S.
Supreme Court dismantled a class of up to 1.5 million current
and former Wal-Mart workers in June. [ID:nN1E75J0Q0]
The California lawsuit is the first in a series of
complaints that will be filed in different regions in the next
three to six months, plaintiff attorneys said.
"We are beginning with the locales where the evidence of
discrimination is strongest," Joseph Sellers, co-lead counsel
for the plaintiffs, said at a news briefing.
Sellers declined to say when or where the new cases will be
filed.
"I expect that a number of them will be brought in the next
three to six months," he added.
Wal-Mart spokesman Greg Rossiter said Wal-Mart is a great
place for women to work.
"Walmart is not the company the plaintiffs' lawyers say it
is," Rossiter said. "Not then. Not now."
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed with Wal-Mart's argument
female employees in different jobs, with different supervisors,
at 3,400 stores nationwide do not have enough in common to be
lumped together in a single class-action lawsuit.
Plaintiff attorneys had said they would respond with more
narrowly tailored lawsuits.
The filing on Thursday in a San Francisco federal court
says a proposed class of California plaintiffs exceeds 45,000
women.
"Each plaintiff has worked in Wal-Mart's California regions
and has been subjected to the discriminatory policies and
practices alleged," the amended lawsuit says.
The plaintiff lawyers said they had new evidence of
discriminatory pay and promotion decision.
The lawsuit cites a meeting on Jan. 24, 2004, where then
Wal-Mart chief executive Tom Coughlin told district managers
that "women tend to be better at information processing," while
men are better at focusing on a single objective.
Wal-Mart attorney Theodore Boutrous Jr. said the
plaintiffs' arguments still rely on the same theories that the
Supreme Court repudiated.
"These lawyers seem more intent on alleging classes for
their publicity value than their legal virtue," Boutrous said
in a statement.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Betty Dukes, Patricia Surgeson, Edith Arana,
Deborah Gunter and Christine Kwapnoski, on behalf of themselves
and all others similarly situated v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
01-2252.
(Reporting by Dan Levine and Poornima Gupta; editing by
Maureen Bavdek and Andre Grenon)