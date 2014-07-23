(Adds details from ruling, background on investigation)
By Tom Hals
July 23 The Delaware Supreme Court affirmed on
Wednesday a lower court ruling that ordered Wal-Mart Stores Inc
to provide a shareholder with documents related to the
company's internal probe of allegations the retailer had paid
bribes in Mexico.
Wal-Mart had appealed a ruling by Delaware's lower Court of
Chancery that ordered the company to produce documents to an
Indiana union pension trust, which owns the company's stock. The
trust had sued Wal-Mart for access to the documents, saying it
needed them to determine if the company's board breached duties
to shareholders by failing to investigate bribery allegations.
Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The alleged bribes and cover-up first came to light with a
New York Times story in 2012 which reported that the company's
Mexican unit had been making illicit payments since 2005 to
obtain permits needed to open new stores.
The story said Wal-Mart's investigators found evidence of
widespread payments and suspected that laws had been broken. The
story also said Wal-Mart leaders rejected an investigator's
recommendation to expand the investigation and instead covered
it up.
Wal-Mart is under investigation by U.S. and Mexican
authorities who are trying to determine if crimes were
committed.
To determine if Wal-Mart's board properly investigated, the
Indiana Electrical Workers Pension Trust Fund IBEW exercised its
right as a stockholder in 2012 to demand the company provide
certain documents. Eventually a dispute over information
requested led the trust to sue in Delaware, where Bentonville,
Arkansas-based Wal-Mart is incorporated.
Wal-Mart objected to a ruling by then-Chancellor Leo Strine
in 2013 ordering the retailer to provide seven years of
documents, including some never reviewed by the board. The
retailer appealed his order to provide documents that Wal-Mart
said were protected by the attorney-client privilege.
The Delaware Supreme Court's unanimous ruling rejected
Wal-Mart's arguments and said in a 39-page ruling that certain
lower-ranking officials had a "reporting relationship" to
members of the board, making their communications relevant.
The high court also found the seven-year period of documents
was appropriate because Wal-Mart did not initially object to it.
In addition, the Supreme Court held that the attorney-client
privilege could not protect information if the documents are
essential to proving a breach of fiduciary duties.
Books-and-records requests like the one by the pension trust
often lead to a shareholder filing what is known as a derivative
lawsuit. In such cases, a shareholder sues the board on behalf
of the corporation to recover damages caused by directors acting
in their own interests.
Successful derivative cases often result in corporate
governance changes rather than monetary damages that are more
common in successful securities class actions.
The Supreme Court ruling also barred the pension fund trust
from using documents that were obtained from an anonymous
source, unless the documents had been be made public elsewhere.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)