Aug 20 Walmart is bringing back layaway a month
early, giving U.S. shoppers under economic pressure more time to
pay for holiday gifts, and will refund related fees with gift
cards once payments are completed.
Layaway, which allows customers to keep a product on hold at
the store and pay for it over time, helped boost holiday sales
for Walmart when it brought the service back in 2011 after a
five-year hiatus.
Offering layaway helps retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
win over shoppers without access to credit. Walmart
U.S., Wal-Mart's largest unit, also offers check cashing and
other services as it tries to appeal to shoppers without bank
accounts.
In the past, Walmart has said about 85 percent of
transactions in its stores are paid for with cash. Earlier this
year it began allowing shoppers to place orders online and pay
for them in a store with cash.
Walmart's holiday layaway service will begin on Sept. 16,
according to details on the store's website. Last year it began
on Oct. 17.
Under this year's plan, customers must pay a $15 fee to open
a layaway account, and will receive a $15 Walmart gift card if
they complete their payments by Dec. 14.
Last year, customers had to pay a $5 fee, there was a $10
cancellation fee, and customers who paid in full did not get any
gift card refund. This year's plan has no cancellation fee.
The down payment of 10 percent or $10, whichever is greater,
stays the same. Customers must still spend at least $50 to sign
up for layaway, and each item has to be priced at $15 or more.
Walmart also expanded the variety of products available for
layaway, adding small appliances and certain sporting goods to
the lineup of toys, electronics and jewelry.
Other chains that offer layaway include Sears Holding Corp's
Kmart and Toys R Us.