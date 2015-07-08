BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
has partnered with manufacturer database operator
ThomasNet to help its vendors find U.S. suppliers to manufacture
their products, the companies said on Wednesday.
The move is part of the world's largest retailer's plan to
sell $250 billion worth of U.S.-made goods by 2023.
Wal-Mart has said the lack of U.S. supplier infrastructure,
much of which has shifted overseas to lower-cost markets like
China, is a significant obstacle for some of its vendors as they
shift production back to the United States.
ThomasNet, which runs a database of more than 500,000
suppliers, has produced a "corporate edition" exclusively for
Wal-Mart vendors. ThomasNet Vice President Tom Greco said this
should make it easier for them to connect with suppliers.
As part of the new version for Wal-Mart, ThomasNet has
assembled a customer service team to follow up with suppliers
when vendors put out bids for goods, Greco said.
"A lot of small suppliers are afraid to do business with
large companies because of all the hurdles they have to overcome
to do so," Greco said. "This should help bridge the gap."
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)