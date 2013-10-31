WASHINGTON Oct 31 Giant retailer Wal-Mart
Stores Inc will announce "three new manufacturing
commitments for U.S. made products" at a conference in
Washington D.C. on Thursday, the company said.
The move is part of the company's previously announced
pledge to buy an additional $50 billion in U.S.-made products
over the next decade.
No further details were provided.
Bill Simon, Wal-Mart's U.S. president and CEO, will make the
announcement with U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker at
SelectUSA, a two-day event designed to promote investment and
job creation in the United States.
President Barack Obama and other top officials will also
speak at the conference.