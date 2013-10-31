By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON Oct 31 The world's largest retailer
Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday announced three new
manufacturing projects by suppliers in the United States to
produce footwear, curtains and glassware as part of a broader
commitment to "buy American."
Bill Simon, Wal-Mart's U.S. president and CEO, made the
announcement with U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker at
SelectUSA, a two-day event designed to promote investment and
job creation in the United States.
President Barack Obama, U.S. Trade Representative Michael
Froman and other top officials will also speak at the SelectUSA
conference.
Bentonville, Arkansas, based Wal-Mart, the largest private
employer in the world and with some 1.3 million employees in the
United States, said the three projects would create 385 jobs.
"It takes a lot of entrepreneurship; it takes a lot of
innovation; it takes a lot of conviction to make that decision
to take that step to invest capitol here," said Simon.
Elan-Polo Inc. will start production of injection-molded
footwear in March at a factory in Hazelhurst, Georgia. The
company previously made the shoes overseas.
At the press conference Elan-Polo CEO Joe Russell cited
"support and encouragement" from Wal-Mart, which it has been
supplying with goods for 35 years.
EveryWare Global Inc. will produce canning jars for Wal-Mart
at its Monaca, Pennsylvania, facility, establishing a new made
in the U.S. product line.
And Louis Hornick and Co., a Wal-Mart supplier for four
decades, will establish a new facility in Allendale County,
South Carolina, to make window coverings and home textiles.
"Our next goal is to encourage other businesses just like
these to step up to the plate," Pritzker said.
Thursday's announcement was part of Wal-Mart's pledge,
announced in January to buy an additional $50 billion in
U.S.-made products over the next decade.
In August, the company held a "manufacturing summit"
attended by more than 500 suppliers from 34 states clamoring to
get a slice of the action.
Reuters reported in September that in advance of Wal-Mart's
patriotic pledge, many of the company's long-time suppliers had
already decided to produce in the United States as rising wages
in China and elsewhere eroded the allure of offshore production.