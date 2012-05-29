BOSTON May 29 Massachusetts' state pension fund
said Tuesday it voted against the re-election of seven Wal-Mart
Stores Inc directors, the latest public pension fund to
protest allegations of a widespread bribery scheme in Mexico and
subsequent cover-up.
"We need to make it clear that these kinds of corporate
abuses are not acceptable, and that serious repercussions happen
when problems are not appropriately addressed," said
Massachusetts Treasurer Steven Grossman, who chairs the pension
fund. "Shareholders own public companies, not the other way
around."
The $50 billion state pension fund owns 923,626 shares worth
$60 million, of Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart.
It voted against directors M. Michele Burns, Michael Duke,
Gregory Penner, H. Lee Scott, Jr., Jim Walton, Robson Walton,
and Christopher Williams.
Massachusetts said it found some directors were "too closely
associated with an alleged bribery scandal in Mexico that
recently came to light."
In recent days, the California Public Employees' Retirement
System (CalPERS), the California State Teachers' Retirement
System (CalSTRS), the New York City Pension Fund and the
Connecticut state pension fund all said they planned to vote
against certain directors in the wake of the scandal.
The company is expected to hold its annual meeting in
Arkansas on June 1.
The meeting, designed to help celebrate the retailer's 50th
anniversary, has now come under a cloud in the wake of
allegations, first reported by the New York Times, that Wal-Mart
de Mexico, Wal-Mart's Mexico unit, allegedly
orchestrated bribes of $24 million to help the unit grow quickly
and that top Wal-Mart executives tried to cover it up.
