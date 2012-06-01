FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
shareholders voted to re-elect all 15 d irectors a nd add
Google Inc's Marissa Mayer to the board on Friday
despite concerns from some investors that certain members may
have helped squelch a bribery probe in the mid-2000s.
Some large pension funds and activist groups said they had
voted their shares against board members including Chairman Rob
Walton, Chief Executive Officer Mike Duke and former CEO Lee
Scott due to their alleged connection to a bribery scheme.
Three shareholder proposals were defeated. Details on the
percentages of votes cast for and against each board member are
set to be released on Monday.
The world's largest retailer has been under fire from
shareholders and activists after the New York Times reported in
April that management at Wal-Mart de Mexico, or
Walmex, allegedly orchestrated bribes of $24 million to help it
grow quickly last decade and that Wal-Mart's top brass tried to
cover it up.
Wal-Mart has repeatedly said it would not comment on the
specific allegations until the investigations are complete.
While holders of millions of Wal-Mart shares voted against
some or all board members, such efforts had little chance of
succeeding because the family of founder Sam Walton owns roughly
half of Wal-Mart's 3.4 billion shares and votes.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl and Lisa Baertlein in Fayetteville,
Arkansas)