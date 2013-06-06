By Jessica Wohl
| ROGERS, Ark., June 6
has no immediate plans to expand its U.S. online grocery
delivery beyond a test in California because it is not yet
convinced there is sufficient demand, the head of the company's
global e-commerce division said on Thursday.
Wal-Mart's Asda unit is the second-largest grocery delivery
business in the United Kingdom and the company has been testing
letting shoppers in San Jose and San Francisco order groceries
online and then receive them via home delivery.
Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Amazon.com Inc
is planning a major roll-out of its AmazonFresh online
grocery business that it has been quietly developing for years,
according to two people familiar with the situation.
Walmart U.S., meanwhile, is the largest grocer in the United
States and could use its thousands of stores that sell groceries
to fill online orders. For now, it is holding off based on a
lack of demand.
"We are not making any announcements about other markets for
grocery delivery in the U.S. right now," Neil Ashe, the
president and chief executive officer of Walmart Global
eCommerce, told reporters on Thursday afternoon, a day before
the company's annual shareholder meeting.
While the test in San Jose and San Francisco has proven that
the company "can serve a market effectively from our existing
supercenters ... we'll have to wait and see whether the customer
wants it," he said.
Along with the Asda grocery delivery program in the United
Kingdom, Wal-Mart also delivers groceries in China via
e-commerce company Yihaodian and in Mexico through its Superama
chain.
"Grocery delivery for us is not new," Ashe said.