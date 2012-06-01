By Jessica Wohl and Lisa Baertlein
| FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 1
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 1 Growing concern over
the past actions of Wal-Mart Stores Inc executives and
board members threatens to cast a pall over the world's largest
retailer's annual shareholder meeting and 50th anniversary party
on Friday.
Large investors and a scrappy group of employee shareholders
are calling for leaders such as Wal-Mart's chief executive and
its chairman to be removed from the board of directors for their
alleged connection to a bribery scandal in Mexico.
"Wal-Mart has given us an opportunity, with the Mexico
bribery scandal, to pick up a head of steam," said Jackie
Goebel, 60, a company employee for two decades.
She belongs to a group called Organization United for
Respect at Walmart - which is supported by groups including a
major grocery union - and has spent the last couple days
encouraging fellow stockholders to vote against several
directors.
At Friday's meeting, Goebel also will introduce a
shareholder proposal that calls on Wal-Mart to analyze and
report the details of its executive compensation plan.
A New York Times investigation published in April said that
management at Wal-Mart de Mexico, or Walmex,
allegedly orchestrated bribes of $24 million to help it grow
quickly and that Wal-Mart's top brass tried to cover it up.
The allegations are being investigated by the U.S.
Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and government agencies in Mexico. Wal-Mart is also
conducting an internal probe.
Some shareholders believe that current board members,
including Chairman Robson "Rob" Walton, CEO Mike Duke and former
CEO Lee Scott, knew about the Mexico bribery and should have
taken corrective action years ago.
Several large U.S. public pension funds, including the
California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS),
already have signaled plans to vote against certain board
members.
The vote is likely to be only symbolic since the family of
Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton controls roughly half of the
retailer's 3.4 billion shares.
But that has not daunted change-seeking shareholders.
"If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. We'll be
back," said Carlton Smith, 51, who works in a Paramount,
California store and owns Wal-Mart stock.
(Editing by Andre Grenon)