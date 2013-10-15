Oct 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc sees the
economy as "tough" and "unpredictable" around the world, and in
the United States the government shutdown is on the minds of its
customers, Chief Executive Officer Mike Duke said on Tuesday.
"No matter what environment we are in, Wal-Mart will win,"
Duke said at the company's meeting with investors and analysts
in Arkansas on Tuesday. The meeting was also webcast.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, has already felt
pressure from the economy. Same-store sales at Walmart U.S., its
largest business, unexpectedly fell 0.3 percent in the second
quarter.
Walmart U.S. feels pretty good about its profit but is not
satisfied "at all" with its sales, said Walmart U.S. CEO Bill
Simon.