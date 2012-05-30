By Jessica Wohl
| FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. May 30 Top executives of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc made no mention of a Mexican bribery
scandal at an employee pep rally on Wednesday, but asked their
international workers to focus on "integrity" as a core value.
The world's largest retailer has been under fire from
shareholders and activists after the New York Times reported in
April that management at Wal-Mart de Mexico, or
Walmex, allegedly orchestrated bribes of $24 million to help it
grow quickly last decade and that Wal-Mart's top brass tried to
cover it up.
The matter is being investigated by a number of government
agencies in Mexico and the U.S. Department of Justice and the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Wal-Mart is also
conducting an internal probe.
Executives talked around the allegations in Mexico, the
company's first and largest international market. They
referenced integrity as one of the company's core values and
underscored the importance of complying with local laws.
"It's doing the right thing, every single day," Wal-Mart
President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Duke told
international workers gathered at the University of Arkansas'
Barnhill Arena.
Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart International,
called on employees to guard the company's principles.
"If you see something in your business that you don't think
is right, you need to say something," McMillon said.
As the company expands in China, the world's fastest-growing
major economy, it will focus on growing the right way, said
Scott Price, president and CEO of Walmart Asia.
"We have to be compliant, we have to follow every rule,
every regulation in the country," he said.
Activist shareholders, including some of the largest U.S.
public pension funds, have called for Duke and others to be
ousted from the company's board of directors in the wake of the
Mexico scandal. But such efforts have little chance of
succeeding as the family of founder Sam Walton controls roughly
half of Wal-Mart's shares and votes.
More than 1,300 international employees traveled to
northwest Arkansas for this week's events, which culminate in
Friday's annual shareholders meeting.
Despite the bribery allegations, this year's celebration is
still expected to be an upbeat affair. Wal-Mart is marking 50
years since Walton opened the first Walmart store on July 2,
1962.
Wal-Mart shares were up 4 cents at $65.72 late on Wednesday
morning.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl and Lisa Baertlein in Fayetteville,
Ark.; editing by Matthew Lewis)