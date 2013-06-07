Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday its board approved a new $15 billion stock repurchase program, the first in two years.
As of June 6, Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, had about $712 million remaining under a $15 billion program announced in June 2011.
The repurchase plan was announced by Chief Financial Officer Charles Holley at Wal-Mart's annual meeting. The company did not announce a repurchase program at the 2012 meeting. At that time it still had $9.7 billion remaining under the 2011 plan.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.