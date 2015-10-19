(Corrects paragraph 1 to say 'investigators' expected, not 'investors')

Oct 18 A federal probe into allegations of corruption at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's operations in Mexico have found very little, and is likely to result in a much smaller case than investigators expected, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the situation.

The three-year investigation, which is mostly completed, could be resolved with a fine and no criminal charges, according to the report.

Wal-Mart spokesman Greg Hitt said the company was cooperating with the government on the matter. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the status of the investigation. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)