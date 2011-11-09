* Walmart U.S. launched iPad app on Nov. 1
* Updating iPhone app, apps for other devices
* Spoken shopping lists, other functions to come soon
By Jessica Wohl
Nov 9 Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) shoppers can
now research the trove of product data the world's largest
retailer gathers, through a new iPad app and updated app for
Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone.
The move comes as Walmart tries to win over customers who
are doing more research and shopping on their gadgets.
Three-quarters to 92 percent of shoppers at Walmart U.S.
stores bring in lists when they shop, Gibu Thomas, Walmart's
senior vice president of mobile and digital, said in an
interview.
Through the apps, Walmart will share data with the 140
million shoppers who head to its U.S. stores each week, showing
them which items are in stock, which ones are available online
and whether there are manufacturer coupons valid for their
purchases.
"It's the same kinds of things now, that we used to do for
our suppliers and for our own store associates, now we're doing
for our customers," said Thomas, who as a self-described "geek
in Silicon Valley" owns an iPad 2 and an iPhone.
Over half of shoppers that have both a computer and a
tablet at home prefer to shop on their tablets, he said.
Walmart, the retailer's largest division, has had an iPhone
app since last fall and just launched its iPad app last week,
Thomas said.
As of late Tuesday, the iPad app in Apple's app store had
20 ratings with an average score of 4-1/2 stars. That matches
the rating of rival Target Corp's (TGT.N) iPad app, which was
launched nearly a year ago and has more than 170 user ratings.
Once Apple approves Walmart's updated iPhone app, shoppers
will be able to create shopping lists on their iPhones. Those
who shop at a small number of stores will also see exactly
which aisle they should head to in their local Walmart to find
the goods on their lists.
The new shopping list function for iPhones also tallies the
total price each time shoppers add items to their lists,
helping them budget their planned purchases.
Those who have the latest iPhone 4S can even speak their
shopping lists into their phones.
Some of the technology is still in the works. For now,
shoppers can see coupons online but must print them out to
redeem them at Walmart stores. Redeeming coupons directly from
the phone could come in the future, Thomas said.
Other retailers, such as Safeway Inc SWY.N, allow
shoppers to select coupons and have them automatically applied
to their purchases when they use their loyalty card or enter
their phone number at the checkout. Walmart does not have a
loyalty program.
Based on 2010 data, roughly one-third of Walmart's
customers had a smartphone, which was in line with the general
population at the time. Nielsen expects 50 percent of mobile
phone users to have smartphones by the end of the year.
Walmart has not tracked how many of its shoppers have
iPads.
Walmart also has an app for Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android
platform and a mobile website viewable from devices such as
Research In Motion Ltd's RIM.TO BlackBerry smartphones.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Richard
Chang)