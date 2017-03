Dec 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc named company veteran Judith McKenna, chief operating officer of Walmart U.S. as the company looks to grow small format stores.

Mckenna, who has worked with Wal-Mart for nearly 20 years, succeeds Gisel Ruiz who has been appointed executive vice president at the company's international people division.

The appointment was effective immediately. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)