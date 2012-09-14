Sept 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Friday it had failed to reach a deal with a developer to have a
store in Brooklyn's East New York neighborhood, dealing the
company a setback in its attempt to open its first location in
the largest U.S. city.
Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, had been in talks
with Related Companies to open a store that would have anchored
the Gateway Two Plaza development in Brooklyn. A Shop Rite
supermarket will instead occupy that space.
In a statement, Wal-Mart said it would continue to look for
a site, adding that most New Yorkers want the discount giant to
open a store in their city.
"We remain committed to bringing new economic development
and shopping options to New York City, especially in the
neighborhoods that need them most," Steven Restivo, Wal-Mart's
senior director of community affairs, said in the statement.
Wal-Mart has faced opposition from some groups in New York
that say it does not pay its workers adequately and would drive
out small local businesses.