By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel
| NEW YORK, April 23
NEW YORK, April 23 The options market shows that
traders expect Wal-Mart shares to resume this year's rally
despite a fall on Monday on a news report that the world's
largest retailer stymied a probe into bribery at its Mexican
affiliate, Wal-Mart de Mexico.
Options trading volume on Wal-Mart Stores Inc soared
to about four times the average daily, with 32,000 puts and
36,000 calls traded by midday, according to options analytics
firm Trade Alert.
"It looks like the most traded options - May $62 calls and
June $62.50 calls - have a higher percentage on the ask side
than the bid side, which is saying there is a bullish bias on
the stock," said Todd Salamone, director of research at
Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
"This means that most of the calls are being bought. I think
it is more of a 'buy on the dip' mentality, especially since
Wal-Mart shares hit a multi-year closing high last week."
Calls give the holder the right to buy shares at a specific
price by a certain date, while put options give the holder the
right to sell shares.
Wal-Mart shares fell 4.9 percent to $59.36 by midday trade
on Monday. The stock closed at $62.45 on Friday.
Shares of affiliate Wal-Mart de Mexico, Walmex,
were down 11 percent at 38.33. The drop has wiped out the
year-to-date gains in the stock, which had been up 12 percent
through Friday.
The New York Times this weekend reported that the world's
largest retailer stymied an internal probe into bribery at its
Mexican affiliate, in the middle of the last decade. The
allegations if true could be violations of the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act (FCPA), a U.S. law that forbids the payment of
bribes to foreign government officials.
(Reporting by Angela Moon and Doris Frankel; Editing by Gary
Hill)