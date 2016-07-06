CHICAGO, July 6 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said
on Wednesday it has completed the rollout of its Wal-Mart Pay
mobile payment service across the United States and that 88
percent of transactions on the app are from repeat users.
Overall transactions in the service, which the world's
largest retailer launched in December, jumped 45 percent in the
last week, company executives said on a conference call.
Wal-Mart did not give details on the rise in transactions
since the launch, or the number of users using the mobile app in
its stores.
U.S. retailers have launched a series of mobile payment apps
in the last two years, but customers and merchants have been
slow to adopt them.
Walmart Pay is available on Apple and Android devices and
allows payments with any major credit, debit, pre-paid or
Walmart gift cards.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Richard
Chang)