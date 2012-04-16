April 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief
Executive Mike Duke earned $18.1 million last year, down from
$18.7 million in the prior year, as the world's largest
retailer's sales growth fell short of its goals.
While the huge Walmart U.S. business finally reversed its
prolonged sales slump, overall performance and results at both
Walmart U.S. and the international unit fell short of the
company's expectations.
Duke's cash incentive payment in fiscal 2012 fell to just
under $2.88 million from $3.85 million a year earlier, Wal-Mart
said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Total sales rose 5.9 percent to $443.85 billion in the
fiscal year that ended in January. Walmart U.S. sales rose 1.5
percent to $264.19 billion, with sales at stores open at least a
year, or same-store sales, up 0.3 percent.
