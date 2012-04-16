* Wal-Mart CEO's total pay down 3.1 pct
April 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief
Executive Mike Duke earned $18.1 million last year, down from
$18.7 million a year earlier, as the company's operating income
and sales growth fell short of goals.
Wal-Mart also said Google Inc executive Marissa
Mayer would stand for election to the Wal-Mart board at the
company's annual shareholders meeting on June 1. If elected,
Mayer would become the sixteenth member of the board.
While the company's huge Walmart U.S. retail operation
finally reversed its prolonged sales slump last year, overall
performance and results at both Walmart U.S. and the retailer's
international unit fell short of expectations.
Duke's cash incentive payment for fiscal 2012, ended Jan.
31, fell to $2.88 million from $3.85 million a year earlier and
$4.8 million in fiscal 2010, Wal-Mart said in a regulatory
filing on Monday. Duke earned 71 percent of his target cash
incentive payment for fiscal 2012, down from 97.4 percent in
fiscal 2011 and 125 percent in fiscal 2010.
ONE OF FIVE STRATEGIES
The board's nomination of Mayer, 36, underscores Wal-Mart's
desire to become a better online and mobile destination for
shoppers.
"We are on the cusp of a massive transformation in the way
people shop in our increasingly connected world," Wal-Mart
Chairman Rob Walton said in a statement. "Marissa's insights and
expertise in the technology and consumer areas are valuable
assets to Walmart as we move forward."
In a letter to shareholders, Duke outlined five strategies
for Wal-Mart's future, starting with development of the
company's people. Winning in global e-commerce was third on the
list.
Wal-Mart's board added a technology and e-commerce committee
last year, Walton noted in another letter, emphasizing the focus
Wal-Mart now has on e-commerce, social and mobile retailing.
Despite its dominance in traditional retail, Wal-Mart is
only the sixth-largest Internet retailer, behind Amazon.com Inc
, Staples Inc, Apple Inc, Dell Inc
and Office Depot Inc, according to industry
publication Internet Retailer.
Mayer joined Google in 1999 as its first female engineer and
has been its vice president of local and maps since 2010.
However, Mayer is not part of the "senior leadership" team
listed on Google's website, a group that was revamped after
Larry Page became CEO a year ago. She was appointed to Google's
elite Operating Committee in October 2010, but she was not
included when Page replaced that committee six months later with
a different structure dubbed the L-Team.
U.S. SALES REBOUND, DUKE PAID LESS
Throughout fiscal 2012, Duke said his top priority was a
return to sales growth at stores open at least a year -- a key
gauge of retail health known as same-store sales -- at the
Walmart U.S. chain.
Quarterly same-store sales at Walmart U.S. moved back into
positive territory during the third quarter after nine
consecutive quarterly declines.
Total sales rose 5.9 percent to $443.85 billion in fiscal
2012. Walmart U.S. sales rose 1.5 percent to $264.19 billion,
with same-store sales up 0.3 percent.
Operating income rose 4 percent to $26.6 billion. Adjusted
operating income grew 3 percent, less than needed for Duke to
receive a larger cash incentive payout.
