Jan 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc plans to cut
hundreds of jobs before the end of January, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The retailer plans to eliminate jobs at its headquarters and
regional personnel that support stores, according to the report.
Many of the eliminations will affect Wal-Mart's human
resources department, a large team that some senior executives
believe should be more efficient or whose duties could be
handled by outside consultants, the newspaper said.
Other departments could be affected as well.
The company said in September it will cut about 7,000
back-office jobs, mostly in accounting and invoicing positions
at its U.S. stores, as part of a program it announced in June.
Wal-Mart was not immediately available for comment.
