BRIEF-Eldridge Industries says its affiliate terminated deal to sell Dick Clark Productions to Dalian Wanda
* One of its affiliates has terminated its agreement to sell dick clark productions to the dalian wanda group
Aug 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted disappointing quarterly U.S. sales on Thursday as shoppers pinched by higher payroll taxes and gas prices made fewer trips to its stores.
Same-store sales at Walmart U.S, the company's biggest unit, fell 0.3 percent. Wall Street analysts were expecting a 1 percent gain, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall revenue increased to $116.2 billion.
* One of its affiliates has terminated its agreement to sell dick clark productions to the dalian wanda group
* rolling out a Spanish-language experience on Amazon.Com and the Amazon mobile shopping app in the U.S. over the coming weeks Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.