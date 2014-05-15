PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly profit as severe winter weather hurt comparable sales in the United States.
Wal-Mart said comparable sales at its U.S. stores, its biggest unit, were relatively flat. Weather adversely impacted same-store sales by about 20 basis points, the company said.
Overall revenue rose marginally to $114.96 billion.
Net income attributable to Wal-Mart fell to $3.59 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $3.78 billion, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post Source http://bit.ly/2nQGebh
* Move comes amid concerns over shipping alliances (Recasts, adds shipper, FBI and exporter comment)