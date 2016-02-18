BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital says co's estimated book value was $9.75/shr as of March 31 2017
* Orchid Island Capital Inc- company's estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2017 was $9.75
(Corrects headline, first and third paragraphs to reflect analysts' estimate was $1.46 per share, not $1.43, changes per-share profit figure to adjusted)
Feb 18 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday reported a decline in quarterly earnings as it booked a modest increase in sales at existing stores.
Net income fell 7.9 percent to $4.57 billion in the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 31 from a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings of $1.49 per diluted share exceeded the analysts' average estimate of $1.46, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wal-Mart said sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 0.6 percent, positive for the sixth consecutive quarter. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Orchid Island Capital Inc- company's estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2017 was $9.75
April 12 Activist investor Jana Partners' proposal that Whole Foods Market Inc move grocery distribution in-house to reduce its dependence on its biggest supplier, United Natural Foods Inc, is easier said than done.