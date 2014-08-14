Aug 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher sales at its smaller-format stores, but U.S. same-store sales failed to show growth again.

Wal-Mart also cut its forecast for full-year earnings from continuing operations to $4.90-$5.15 per share from $5.10-$5.45, citing higher employee healthcare costs and increased investment in its online business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $4.09 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $4.07 billion, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

U.S. same-store sales were flat in the quarter.

Total revenue rose to $120.13 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)