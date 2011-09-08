* World's biggest retailer hires Lev Khasis
* Move comes after closure of Russia office
* Khasis provides expertise, connections in Russia - analyst
CHICAGO, Sept 8 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has
appointed Lev Khasis, the former head of Russia's biggest food
retailer X5 (PJPq.L), as a senior vice-president, a company
spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Khasis confirmed his appointment but declined to give any
details about his intended role at the world's biggest retailer.
Wal-Mart has been talking about entering the Russian market
for years but appeared to have given up in December when it
closed its Moscow office due to a lack of acquisition
opportunities.
"We still believe the Russia market has promise and we'll
continue, as we do in markets all over the world, to watch for
the right market-entry opportunity," the spokeswoman said.
Khasis, 45, built up X5 through acquisitions into a Russian
market leader with $11 billion in annual sales during five years
at the helm. [ ID:nLDE7292CD]
He left the company in March, saying he would pursue other
opportunities, but remains the chairman of the Association of
Retail Companies (ACORT) - the Russian retail industry lobby.
"They (Wal-Mart) have always said Russia is too big a market
to ignore and at some point would come back ... Khasis knows how
to go about things in Russia, he has connections, he understands
how the local market works," said Mikhail Terentiev, retail
analyst at Otkrite in Moscow.
He added, however, that a successful acquisition of a
Russian company could still take "years".
International retailers have long been trying to break into
the Russian market to take advantage of steadily rising consumer
spending in the wake of the financial crisis, but many have
struggled to find a foothold.
Carrefour pulled out after only four months in
2009, while Sweden's IKEA has been vocal about corruption and
bureaucratic issues surrounding the opening of some of its 12
stores.
Russian retail sales were up 5.6 percent year on year in
July, the same rate as the previous month, while X5 and rival
Magnit are both targeting sales growth of over 40
percent for the calendar year.
The Wal-Mart spokeswoman said Khasis would be based at the
company's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, reporting to
Walmart International's chief executive, Doug McMillon.
He will be responsible for "integration, purchase leverage
and innovation teams", she added.
Wal-Mart's total sales were $418.95 billion last year, with
most of that coming from the United States. Walmart
International had sales of $109.23 billion in the latest fiscal
year, which ended on Jan. 31.
