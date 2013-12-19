Dec 19 A final group of claimants has dropped
its opposition to a $161 million proposed settlement of personal
injury lawsuits tied to plastic gas containers, increasing the
likelihood it will receive court approval next month.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which sold the red plastic gas
containers once made by Blitz USA, would contribute part of the
settlement.
More than 80 personal injury, wrongful death and negligence
lawsuits have been filed by consumers and their families
alleging that the gas containers once made by Blitz USA were
dangerously defective and causing explosions.
Blitz once dominated the market for such containers, but in
the face of a flood of litigation it filed for bankruptcy in the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, in November 2011.
In August, Blitz proposed a settlement in which a trust
would be established with $161 million for the benefit of those
harmed by using the gas cans. Wal-Mart would contribute about
$23.8 million, and insurers the remainder.
On Wednesday, a final group of personal injury claimants
dropped their opposition to the proposed settlement, according
to court documents.
The opponents of the settlement had argued that being forced
to bring their claims to the trust would prevent them from
collecting the larger judgment they could have gotten against
the retailer in a jury trial. They alleged the retailer should
have known it was selling defective gas cans.
Wal-Mart has denied wrongdoing and has said it holds its
suppliers to high safety standards. "The well-being of our
customers is a top priority," the company said in an October
statement regarding the Blitz cases.
Among those injured in gas can incidents were siblings Dalan
and Leiya Jones, who made a small fire in 2011 in a dog kennel
in their Texas backyard, according to court documents. They
added fuel from a red plastic gas can, touching off an explosion
that led to the death of 5-year-old Leiya.
The cases have also become a lightning rod for advocates of
tort reform.
Many of the lawsuits involved people who were injured while
using the gas cans to pour fuel onto a fire, leading to charges
that the cases were frivolous. The Wall Street Journal blamed
trial lawyers for driving the company into bankruptcy and
destroying U.S. manufacturing jobs.
Two Republican lawmakers from Blitz's home state of Oklahoma
introduced a bill this year in Congress that would protect
makers of gas cans from frivolous lawsuits. A Republican
lawmaker in Florida has introduced a similar bill in the state's
legislature.
The deal and Blitz's plan for repaying creditors still needs
court approval. A hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 27.
The case is In re Blitz USA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District
of Delaware, No. 11-13603.