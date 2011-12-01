* Wal-Mart unveils Shopycat gift buying app
* Retailer taps Facebook data to recommend gifts
(Corrects to show Shopycat is not Wal-Mart's first
social-networking app)
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 30 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
(WMT.N), the world's largest retailer, unveiled a new
social-networking application late on Wednesday, in a move to
latch onto one of the hottest trends in e-commerce.
WalMart launched Shopycat, which uses Facebook data to
recommend gifts to consumers, on the company's Facebook page.
This is one of the first products to roll out of
@Walmartlabs, a unit of the company based just south of San
Francisco that is developing social-networking and mobile
technologies for the retailer.
"Shopycat is the first step in what we think is a very
strategic area for the industry as a whole," said Venky
Harinarayan, senior vice president of WalMart Global eCommerce
and co-founder of @WalmartLabs.
The unit focused on gift giving first because it's a tricky
process that is inherently social, he added.
Shopycat uses data from Facebook pages to estimate a
person's top 10 friends. It then recommends suitable gifts for
those friends, based on their interests, again based on
information shared via Facebook.
Consumers can also search for a topic or theme, and
Shopycat will show which Facebook friends are interested in
those things, along with related gifts.
Wal-Mart isn't the only retail company to use Facebook to
promote gift buying.
EBay Inc (EBAY.O), operator of the world's largest online
marketplace, launched Group Gifts in early November. The
service connects eBay shoppers with Facebook friends to
collectively purchase presents.
