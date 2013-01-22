Jan 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc plans to cut
ties immediately with suppliers who subcontract work to
factories without the retailer's knowledge, changing its policy
after a fire killed more than 100 garment workers in Bangladesh,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
Wal-Mart is warning suppliers that it is adopting a "zero
tolerance policy" for violations of its global sourcing
standards and the company's new plan would begin taking effect
from March 1, the Journal said.
The tougher code replaces Wal-Mart's prior "three strikes"
approach to policing suppliers, which gave the suppliers three
chances to address problems before being terminated. ()
"Obviously our three-strike policy wasn't working as well as
it could have," Rajan Kamalanathan, Wal-Mart's vice president of
ethical sourcing, told the Journal in an interview. "Our message
of zero tolerance is meant to get people's attention."
Wal-Mart could not be reached for comment by Reuters outside
of regular U.S. business hours.
More than 100 workers were killed in a Nov. 24 fire at the
Tazreen garment factory in Bangladesh. Wal-Mart has said
repeatedly that its Faded Glory clothing should not have been in
production at the factory, a facility Bangladeshi authorities
said was not safe for use.