Aug 28 The world's largest retailer Wal-Mart
Stores Inc has joined an alliance of other Fortune 500
companies, including Cargill and Kellogg Co,
seeking to make agriculture more sustainable.
The Field to Market alliance was started three years ago by
the non-profit Keystone Center to improve agricultural
productivity and reduce the use of natural resources. It
includes farm groups, grain handlers and food makers but
Wal-Mart is the first retailer in the group and now its largest
member.
"We have pretty ambitious goals to sell products that are
sustainable and this is directly within that framework," Rob
Kaplan, Wal-Mart's senior manager of sustainability, said of the
new partnership.
The group studies major crops and works with farmers to make
agriculture more environmentally friendly. A report released
earlier this summer highlighted how six crops -- corn, cotton,
potatoes, rice, soybeans and wheat -- are now being produced
more efficiently than they were in the last three decades.
On one project sponsored by Field to Market, General Mills
Inc worked with 25 wheat growers in Idaho to learn how
to maximize the use of fertilizer and other products used in
farming, such as seed, insecticides and herbicides.
Wal-Mart is seeking to eliminate 20 million tonnes of
greenhouse gas emissions from its global supply chain by the end
of 2015. Last year, the company said it turned 1.2 million
pounds of cooking oil recovered from its stores into biodiesel,
soap and a supplement for cattle feed.
Other members of the alliance include Bunge Ltd,
Coca-Cola Co and the National Corn Growers Association.