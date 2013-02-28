Feb 28 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's U.S. Chief
Administrative Officer Tom Mars will step down in March after
more than a decade with the company, in which he also served as
general counsel, the Wall Street Journal reported.
A Wal-Mart spokesman declined to provide a reason for his
departure and Mars could not immediately be reached for comment,
the paper said. He will leave the company on March 13, it added.
As the retailer's general counsel from 2002 to 2009, Mars
was involved in an investigation into bribery allegations
regarding a Wal-Mart store built near the Mexican pyramids,
according to company e-mails released earlier this year by
members of Congress, the Journal said.
Separately, U.S. shopping center operator Kimco Realty Corp
said it had received a subpoena from the Securities and
Exchange Commission over an investigation involving Wal-Mart
Stores and possible violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act.
Wal-Mart could not be immediately reached for comment by
Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.