May 9 A Chinese manufacturer is recalling
trampolines supplied to Wal-Mart Stores Inc, after
reports of injuries including broken bones and contusions.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Hong
Kong-based Sportspower Ltd said they were recalling about 92,000
trampolines, sold at Wal-Mart for about $275 from February 2009
through February 2012.
The manufacturer received 17 reports of the net breaking,
resulting in 11 injuries.
In a statement, the CPSC said consumers should stop using
the trampolines immediately and contact Sportspower to receive
replacement black netting.
(Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)