May 9 A Chinese manufacturer is recalling trampolines supplied to Wal-Mart Stores Inc, after reports of injuries including broken bones and contusions.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Hong Kong-based Sportspower Ltd said they were recalling about 92,000 trampolines, sold at Wal-Mart for about $275 from February 2009 through February 2012.

The manufacturer received 17 reports of the net breaking, resulting in 11 injuries.

In a statement, the CPSC said consumers should stop using the trampolines immediately and contact Sportspower to receive replacement black netting.

