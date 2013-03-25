By Jessica Wohl
March 25 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has sued a
major grocery workers union and others who have protested at its
Florida stores, the latest salvo in its legal fight to stop
"disruptive" rallies in and around its stores by groups seeking
better pay and working conditions.
Wal-Mart does not have union-represented workers in its U.S.
stores. Nevertheless, it has long faced opposition from various
labor groups including the United Food and Commercial Workers
International Union (UFCW), and from a small but vocal group of
current and former employees belonging to a union subsidiary
known as OUR Walmart.
The lawsuit filed on Friday in Orange County, Florida state
court seeks "to help protect our customers and associates from
further disruptive tactics associated with their continued,
illegal trespassing," Wal-Mart spokesman Dan Fogleman said.
While Wal-Mart described the lawsuit as a fight over
property rights, defendants accused the world's biggest retailer
of trying to muzzle its critics.
"This is another attempt on Wal-Mart's behalf of ...
silencing their employees and also the communities that support
them," Denise Diaz, executive director of Central Florida Jobs
With Justice Corp and a defendant named in the suit, said before
reviewing the documents.
"Rather than creating good jobs with steady hours and
affordable healthcare, Walmart's pattern is to focus its
energies on infringing on our freedom of speech," the
Organization United for Respect at Walmart (OUR Walmart), also a
defendant, said in a statement.
Other defendants include the 1.3 million-member UFCW and the
individuals Angela Williamson, Alex Rivera, and Alan Hanson.
The UFCW referred reporters to OUR Walmart for comment.
Wal-Mart alleged that the defendants violated Florida law
through coordinated, statewide acts of trespass in several
Walmart stores over the last eight months. It has asked the
court for a permanent injunction against such protest
activities, which it said included everything from picketing to
impromptu "flash mobs."
In the lawsuit Wal-Mart cited an example where a group of
protesters projected a video promoting OUR Walmart on the side
of a store in Orlando and passing out literature inside that
store in July, 2012.
It alleged that a group of UFCW demonstrators returned to
that same store on Oct. 30, 2012 and "confronted the store
manager and handed him a rotten pumpkin painted in support of
OUR Walmart. The group left the store only after the manager
warned that he had called the police."
No arrests were made, but Wal-Mart said local law
enforcement issued at least 30 separate trespass warrants and
that it had no choice but to pursue help from the courts.
Wal-Mart filed an unfair labor practice charge against the
UFCW in November, asking the National Labor Relations Board to
halt what the retailer said were unlawful attempts to disrupt
its business in several states including protests that were
planned for Black Friday, the busy shopping day right after
Thanksgiving. In January, labor groups said that they would stop
much of their picketing against the chain, while still trying to
push the company to improve working conditions.
Wal-Mart has not ruled out lawsuits in other states,
spokesman Fogleman said.
The case is Wal-Mart Stores Inc v. United Food and
Commercial Workers International Union et al, 9th Judicial
Circuit Court of Florida, Orange County, No. 2013-CA-004293.