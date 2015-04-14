April 14 A federal appeals court on Tuesday said
Wal-Mart Stores Inc will not be required to let
shareholders vote at its annual meeting on a proposal to force
tighter oversight of its sale of high-capacity guns.
In a brief order, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Philadelphia lifted an injunction imposed late last year by U.S.
District Judge Leonard Stark that would have required a vote.
The proposal by Trinity Church, a historic church in
downtown Manhattan, would have required Wal-Mart's board to more
closely examine the sale of products that might endanger public
safety, hurt Wal-Mart's reputation or offend "family and
community values" integral to the retailer's brand.
Trinity said these products might include guns with clips
holding more than 10 rounds, a type it said "enabled" mass
killings in Newtown, Connecticut and Aurora, Colorado.
Lawyers for Trinity did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Randy Hargrove, a spokesman for Wal-Mart, said: "The 3rd
Circuit reached the right decision."
The appeals court did not explain its reasoning but said it
will issue an opinion later. It ruled six days after hearing
oral arguments.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)