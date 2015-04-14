(Adds details from decision, comments, background, case
citation, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
April 14 A federal appeals court on Tuesday
lifted an injunction that would have required Wal-Mart Stores
Inc to let shareholders vote on a proposal to tighten
oversight of its sale of guns with high-capacity magazines.
In a brief order, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
vacated a permanent injunction imposed in November by U.S.
District Judge Leonard Stark that would have required a vote at
Wal-Mart's annual meeting in June.
Wal-Mart had objected that allowing a vote on the proposal
from Trinity Church, a historic church in downtown Manhattan,
would "open the floodgates" to more shareholder proposals, and
cause excessive interference in day-to-day business operations.
The church's proposal would have required Wal-Mart's board
to more closely examine the sale of products that might endanger
public safety, hurt Wal-Mart's reputation, or offend "family and
community values" integral to Wal-Mart's brand.
Trinity said these products might include guns with clips
holding more than 10 rounds, a type it said "enabled" mass
killings in Newtown, Connecticut and Aurora, Colorado.
It also said such products could include music that depicts
sex or violence, the sale of which Wal-Mart already limits.
In Tuesday's order, the appeals court said "Wal-Mart may
exclude Trinity's proposal from its 2015 proxy materials."
The court will explain its reasoning in a forthcoming
opinion. It ruled six days after hearing oral arguments.
"We are disappointed with the ruling, but pleased that we
have been able to draw attention to an important issue of
corporate governance and social responsibility," Trinity said in
a statement.
The church said it will decide its legal options once an
opinion is issued.
Randy Hargrove, a spokesman for Wal-Mart, said on Tuesday:
"The 3rd Circuit reached the right decision."
Wal-Mart does not sell guns in all its stores, but has said
it is committed to selling them "safely and responsibly."
Groups submitting briefs supporting Wal-Mart included the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable. The church
drew support from the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and a
group of more than 30 law professors.
Trinity sued after the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission issued a "no action" letter signaling it would not
punish Wal-Mart for excluding the church's proposal.
The proposal likely would have failed, given that Wal-Mart's
founding Walton family owns roughly half of the Bentonville,
Arkansas-based retailer's shares.
The case is Trinity Wall Street v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc, 3rd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-4764.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)