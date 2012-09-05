Sept 5 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is optimistic
about its prospects in the United States for the important
holiday season even though it expects the period to be a
challenging one, Walmart U.S. Chief Executive Bill Simon told
investors on Wednesday.
Walmart U.S., the largest unit of the world's largest
retailer, faces increased pressure from a wide variety of
rivals. As chains such as Dollar General Corp emphasize
$1 items, grocers including Supervalu Inc have cut some
of their everyday prices, and competitors such as Target Corp
are stocking exclusive items to entice shoppers.
"We're optimistic about the fourth quarter, we do expect it
to be challenging," Simon said at a Goldman Sachs retail
conference. "The retail environment is getting very aggressive."
Simon's comments, which came after four consecutive quarters
of sales gains at existing Walmart U.S. stores, were also
broadcast over the Internet.
One way Walmart is trying to boost its growth is through its
website, which offers free shipping with certain minimum
purchases and waives shipping fees for shoppers who pick up
their items in a Walmart store.
Walmart's ecommerce business grew at or above ecommerce
rates in the United States during the first half of the year,
taking market share from competitors, Simon said.