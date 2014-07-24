July 24 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said Greg Foran, the head of its Asia business, would now lead its struggling U.S. business.

Foran, who replaces Bill Simon, will take over his new role on Aug. 9, the company said.

Wal-Mart's U.S. same-store sales have remained sluggish for at least a year. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)