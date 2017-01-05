TORONTO Jan 5 Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Visa Inc reached an agreement to continue offering Visa as
a payment option for customers in Canada, the two companies said
on Thursday.
Last summer, Walmart Canada said it would stop accepting
Visa cards after a public dispute with the credit card provider
over what the retail giant called "unacceptably high" merchant
fees.
Three stores in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and 16 stores in the
province of Manitoba were impacted by the initial roll-out of
the decision last year. These stores will resume accepting Visa
on Friday.
A Walmart Canada spokesman said details of the agreement
were confidential.
The original decision would have eventually impacted more
than 370 outlets across Canada. No U.S. locations were affected.
Retailers have long complained about merchant fees charged
by credit card companies. But Walmart and Visa's negotiations
were unusually public, with Visa taking up ads in Canadian
newspapers, saying Walmart was using its customers as pawns in
its bid to get lower fees.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Sandra Maler)