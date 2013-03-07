By Jessica Wohl
March 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday
will launch a line of products from small, women-owned
businesses on its website, its latest push to position itself as
a leader in women's economic empowerment.
More than 200 items, from jewelry and iPad cases to coffee
beans and apparel, will be sold on the "Empowering Women
Together" section of Walmart.com, the world's largest retailer
said on Thursday, a day before International Women's Day.
The products currently come from nine countries including
Cambodia, Haiti and the United States and include a $9.88
Women's Bean Project soup mix and cornbread mix gift set and a
$20 dress from the Rwandan women's company Gahaya Links.
Wal-Mart continues to work on transforming its image from a
corporation that critics say underpays workers and does harm
with its large stores into an outspoken corporate citizen that
hires more veterans, reduces its impact on the environment and
works with local suppliers.
The women's items will be part of the "Store for Good," a
project Walmart.com is working on for products that do good for
others, for consumers or for the environment. Future goods may
include eco-friendly items and healthier food, it said.
Walmart.com will highlight the new section of its site on
its main page. For now, the goods will only be sold online, not
in Walmart stores.
In September 2011, three months after the U.S. Supreme Court
threw out women's massive class-action sex-discrimination
lawsuit against Wal-Mart, the retailer laid out broad plans for
women's economic empowerment.
Wal-Mart's goals include spending $20 billion over five
years through 2016 with women's businesses that provide goods
for the company's U.S. business, up from about $2.5 billion a
year previously. It also aims to double sourcing from
international suppliers run by women.
Wal-Mart's partners in the Empowering Women Together project
include Full Circle Exchange and Global Goods Partners,
non-profit organizations that sell products made by women.