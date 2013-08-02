BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
Aug 2 A U.S. judge rejected on Friday an attempt by women suing Wal-Mart to bring a reformulated class action against the company.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco comes after the U.S. Supreme Court had previously rejected a larger nationwide class.
The women allege the company discriminated against women in pay and promotions in some regions of California.
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors