CHICAGO May 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc :
* Says to conduct in-depth safety inspections at all factories
in bangladesh
that produce goods for it
* Says to complete all reviews within 6 months, publicly
release names and
inspection information on all 279 factories
* Says will begin posting results of these bangladesh
inspections on June 1
* Says increasing pace and frequency of follow up inspections
in all bangladesh
factories, with visits taking place every two months
* Says bureau veritas to provide fire safety training to every
worker in every
factory that produces walmart goods in bangladesh
* Says contributing $600,000 towards project that empowers
workers in
bangladesh