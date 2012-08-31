UPDATE 1-Tronox expands titanium dioxide business with $1.67 bln deal
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
CHICAGO Aug 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Tests iphone self-checkout at Arkansas store - memo * Iphone app would allow shoppers to scan items while shopping, pay at
self-checkout counter - memo
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Ward would retire, effective May 31, after being in the role for more than 14 years.
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the core internet business of Yahoo Inc for $4.48 billion, reflecting a $350 million cut to the original price.